TD Securities Cuts Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target to C$6.50

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock opened at C$17.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.85. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 1 year low of C$13.55 and a 1 year high of C$18.57. The firm has a market cap of C$665.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

