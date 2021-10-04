TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TDK from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $106.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43. TDK has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $175.64.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 5.86%. Analysts anticipate that TDK will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

