Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Cut to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TELDF. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $2.76 price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica Deutschland currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.76.

TELDF opened at $2.82 on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

