Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 75,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 667,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,006,000 after acquiring an additional 58,735 shares during the last quarter.

DSI traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,523. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.42. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $87.97.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

