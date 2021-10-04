Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $498,000 Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, YCG LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of SKYY traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.51. The stock had a trading volume of 23,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,093. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.21. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $113.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

