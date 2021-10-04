Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Invests $621,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 30,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNI. TD Securities raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.78.

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.52. 85,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,481. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

