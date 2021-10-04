Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.0% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 879.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12,233.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $60.92. 626,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,622. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average of $61.51. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.