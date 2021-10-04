Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases New Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,642 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after acquiring an additional 573,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after acquiring an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,780,534,000 after acquiring an additional 411,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,640,620 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,641,562,000 after acquiring an additional 401,055 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.84.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.36. 317,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,219,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

