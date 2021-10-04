Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 1,898 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,898 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $626,000. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 43.6% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 26.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $399.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.39.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST traded down $9.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $438.76. 81,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $470.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $449.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.38. The firm has a market cap of $193.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

