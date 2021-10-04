Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.19 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will post sales of $4.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.83 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $18.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.66 billion to $18.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $19.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tenneco from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

In other Tenneco news, Director Jane L. Warner purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenneco by 59.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,069 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 237.3% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,100,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,540 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter worth $21,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 130.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,605,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,026,000 after acquiring an additional 909,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 31.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,134,000 after acquiring an additional 677,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEN stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

