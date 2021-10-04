Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $39.97

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.97 and last traded at $40.16, with a volume of 1670258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMX. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 42.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Terminix Global by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 108,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Terminix Global by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 126,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Terminix Global by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 7.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,861,000 after acquiring an additional 267,935 shares during the period.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

