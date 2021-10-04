Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,773 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ternium were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ternium by 70.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,486,000 after acquiring an additional 965,185 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ternium by 466.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,203,000 after acquiring an additional 449,558 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Ternium by 41.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 937,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,428,000 after acquiring an additional 277,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ternium by 443.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 273,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter worth about $10,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TX shares. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $42.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.05. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. On average, analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

