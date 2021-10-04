Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Territorial Bancorp, Inc. intends to operate as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, a federally chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Territorial Savings Bank accepts deposits; originates home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and other loans; offers various deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts; engages in insurance agency activities; and provides various non-deposit investments, such as annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii with banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. “

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $236.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $30.04.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 26.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 97.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

