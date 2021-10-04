The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives $141.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. lowered their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,249,789,000 after acquiring an additional 429,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,003,861,000 after acquiring an additional 134,689 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,992,000 after acquiring an additional 96,232 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 53.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,317,000 after acquiring an additional 597,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.61. 1,497,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,742. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.39 and a 200 day moving average of $129.58.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

