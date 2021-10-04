The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NTB opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.94.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.00%. Analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.