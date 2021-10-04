The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Raised by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.76.

BA stock opened at $226.00 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $132.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

