The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the August 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.98. 404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,840. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $6.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

