The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $440.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $410.00 to $440.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GS. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $396.45.

Shares of GS opened at $380.00 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76. The company has a market cap of $128.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after buying an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,072,846,000 after buying an additional 245,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,074,855,000 after buying an additional 185,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after buying an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after buying an additional 441,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

