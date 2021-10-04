The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 634,349 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,583,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.62% of Crescent Point Energy worth $20,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPG. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPG opened at $4.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.97. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.86.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

CPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

