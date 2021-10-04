The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,574 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $18,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 117,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 271,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,744,000 after purchasing an additional 56,861 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $69.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.03. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

