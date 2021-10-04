The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $17.76 Million Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 724,816 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,758,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNT opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGNT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

