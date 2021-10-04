The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 18th.

Shares of RSTGF remained flat at $$1.75 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.99.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

