The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SGPYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,575. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

