The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SGPYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,575. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

