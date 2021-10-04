The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2625 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th.

The Toro has increased its dividend by 39.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Toro has a payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Toro to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

TTC stock opened at $98.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro has a 1-year low of $80.77 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Toro will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Toro stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of The Toro worth $29,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

