The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $93.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

TD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Fundamental Research raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.81.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average of $68.10. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

