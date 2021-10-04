The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.84 Billion

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will report sales of $18.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.82 billion and the highest is $20.67 billion. The Walt Disney reported sales of $14.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $67.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.75 billion to $69.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $84.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.40 billion to $88.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 61.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.9% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 48,542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,957,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,195,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,584,265. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.36, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.