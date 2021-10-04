The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will report sales of $18.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.82 billion and the highest is $20.67 billion. The Walt Disney reported sales of $14.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $67.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.75 billion to $69.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $84.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.40 billion to $88.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Walt Disney.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 61.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.9% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 48,542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,957,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,195,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,584,265. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.36, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.