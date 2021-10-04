The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $472.65 Million

Analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will report $472.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $478.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $462.80 million. The Wendy’s posted sales of $452.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Wendy’s.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%.

WEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $8,940,582.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $3,301,350.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,263,140.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162 in the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 76.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 273.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 61.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,943 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,136. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Wendy’s (WEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.