The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the August 31st total of 4,090,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

WEN opened at $22.30 on Monday. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $862,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $3,068,657.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $5,494,743.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

