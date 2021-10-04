Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Increased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.4% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $6.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $565.87. The company had a trading volume of 18,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,918. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $559.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $222.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.01 and a 12-month high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.50.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.