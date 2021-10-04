Thingschain (TIC) Price Up 24.9% This Week

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, Thingschain has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $30,819.27 and approximately $261.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,833.94 or 0.99985498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00078693 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00053610 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005963 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $274.82 or 0.00574436 BTC.

About Thingschain

TIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

