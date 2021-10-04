Third Security LLC Invests $3.01 Million in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Third Security LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 165,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000. Kinder Morgan comprises 0.4% of Third Security LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $1,031,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 29.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,263,000 after purchasing an additional 110,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 434,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,139,484. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

