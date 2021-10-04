Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tidewater by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,104,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after buying an additional 269,716 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tidewater by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,730,000 after buying an additional 91,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tidewater by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after buying an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at $12,653,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tidewater by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 62,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $12.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $511.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.18. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $15.92.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.22). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $89.95 million for the quarter.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

