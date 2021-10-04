Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TWMIF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC initiated coverage on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.81.

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure, including gas plants, pipelines, NGLs by rail, export terminals and storage facilities. The company also engages in purchasing, selling and transportation of natural gas liquids throughout North America and export to overseas markets.

