Tiedemann Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Snowflake by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,564,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,690,000 after purchasing an additional 397,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,256 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,314,092.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,022,240.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 974,868 shares of company stock worth $284,598,459. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNOW traded down $12.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $291.50. 34,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,286,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion and a PE ratio of -99.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.32. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SNOW. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.50.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

