Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,598 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,724 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,256,000 after buying an additional 338,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,933,000 after buying an additional 1,720,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,362,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,540,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $49.18. 473,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,216,798. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $52.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.93 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

