Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the August 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TSIB opened at $9.80 on Monday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $10.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSIB. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $8,017,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $7,501,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $7,432,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $6,937,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter worth $5,922,000.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

