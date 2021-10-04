TOP Trading Up 57.9% This Week (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. One TOP coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. TOP has a total market capitalization of $13.25 million and approximately $8.69 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TOP has traded 57.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TOP alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,336.58 or 0.08807824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00054827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00284953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00114652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.