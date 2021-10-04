Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.91.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock traded up C$0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.89. 265,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,248. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.36. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.21 and a 12 month high of C$21.86.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$252.98 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.0600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.