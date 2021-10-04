Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.91.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock traded up C$0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.89. 265,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,248. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.36. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.21 and a 12 month high of C$21.86.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
Featured Story: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.