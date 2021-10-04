TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.’s (NYSE:YTPG) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on October 11th

TPG Pace Beneficial II’s (NYSE:YTPG) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, October 11th. TPG Pace Beneficial II had issued 35,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 14th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of YTPG opened at $9.85 on Monday. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YTPG. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

