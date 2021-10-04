Tranchess (CHESS) Tops One Day Volume of $9.77 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Tranchess has a market cap of $72.12 million and $9.77 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tranchess has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00005938 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,935.28 or 1.00055209 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00079281 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00053670 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001672 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $277.06 or 0.00578313 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,350,249 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

