TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading Down 9.2%

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) dropped 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.54 and last traded at $29.68. Approximately 1,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 514,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.68.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 2.01.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $180,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $53,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,812. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 56.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,519,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 550,627 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,975,000 after purchasing an additional 334,620 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at $10,684,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 297,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 168.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 248,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

