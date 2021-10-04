Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 925.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,034 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after buying an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 574,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 545,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,155,000 after acquiring an additional 38,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $369.89. 22,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,930. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

