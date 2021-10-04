Trexquant Investment LP Has $12.61 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 197.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,352 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants makes up approximately 1.1% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $12,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,748 shares of company stock valued at $22,481,444. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.42. The stock had a trading volume of 40,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,030. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $89.34 and a one year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.