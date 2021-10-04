Trexquant Investment LP Invests $4.47 Million in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 43,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,033 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,085 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $81,801,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.87.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.25. The company had a trading volume of 98,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,058. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

