Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Raised to C$19.50

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

TCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a C$15.75 target price (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Tricon Residential to C$18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.66.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

TCN stock opened at C$16.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of C$10.70 and a 12-month high of C$17.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.30.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The company had revenue of C$130.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.