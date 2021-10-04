Truist Securiti Comments on PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report released on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $43.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. PDC Energy has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $51.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 3.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 10.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,733 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 82.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 845,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,084,000 after buying an additional 382,298 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at $14,186,911.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

