Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the August 31st total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,593.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSUSF opened at $128.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.72. Tsuruha has a 1-year low of $115.47 and a 1-year high of $148.50.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tsuruha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

TSURUHA Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the management and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following business divisions: Drugstore, Dispensing, Nursing, Mail Order, and Group Support Business. The Drugstore Business division handles the operations of drugstore chains.

