Tutti Frutti (TFF) Price Up 26.1% Over Last Week

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tutti Frutti has a total market cap of $77,604.48 and approximately $10,724.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 98.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.36 or 0.00886343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00055132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.27 or 0.00316101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00114616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

About Tutti Frutti

Tutti Frutti (CRYPTO:TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

