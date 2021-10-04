Twinci (TWIN) Price Hits $0.70 on Top Exchanges

Twinci (CURRENCY:TWIN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Twinci coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001419 BTC on popular exchanges. Twinci has a total market capitalization of $139,719.07 and approximately $52,868.00 worth of Twinci was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Twinci has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Twinci Profile

Twinci’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Twinci’s official Twitter account is @twinciio

Twinci Coin Trading

