UBS Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,800 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DGE has been the subject of several other research reports. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on Diageo in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,950 ($51.61) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on Diageo in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,705 ($48.41).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,531 ($46.13) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,537.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,393.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of £82.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.14. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a one year high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 44.59 ($0.58) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In related news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88). Insiders have bought a total of 25,470 shares of company stock worth $89,791,888 in the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

